Dolores F. Smith

Dolores F. Snyder Smith, 75, of Mount Joy, PA, passed away early Monday morning, November 11, 2019, at the Mennonite Home in Lancaster, PA. She was born in Columbia, PA, to the late Roy and Ada Belle (Mumau) Snyder.
Dee is survived by her husband, Lance A. Smith of Mount Joy; daughter, Sonia K. (Young) Ross of Maytown; granddaughter, Lauren G. Ross and grandson, Benjamin H. Ross of Maytown; stepdaughters, Jennifer L. (Smith) McCormick of Mountville and Nicole L. (Smith) Jubb of Abingdon, MD; and her two cousins, Charles Burris of Elizabethtown and James Hoffer of Lititz.
Dee was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School (class of ‘61), married to husband Lance in 1983 and worked for M&M/Mars in Elizabethtown, PA, for 31 ½ years, retiring in 2003.
She loved her cats, gardening, photography, traveling throughout the U.S., Canada, Alaska, the U.K., Italy, Greece, SCUBA diving the Caribbean and South Pacific, and spending time with her friends. She will be missed by her friends and family.
