Dolores F. Rubenstein Jan. 25, 1949-May 4, 2023

Born and raised in Lancaster to parents, Harry "Butch" and Lorraine Bailey, Sr.
Preceded in death by husband Larry; daughter Melinda Danielle; parents; siblings: Harry, Jr. "Joe", John, Jim and Lorraine (Sis). Survived by children Michael (Christy) Rubenstein and Michelle (Charles) McGrath; grandchildren: Sebastian, Alaina, Sophia Rubenstein, Damien and Heven Burkhardt, and Kaitlyn, Cassandra and Xavier McGrath; great-grandchildren Henry and Laelah; extended family and friends.
A Rosary will be held Wednesday from 5:00-5:30 PM, followed by Visitation from 5:30-7:00 PM and a Vigil Service/Memorial at 7:00 PM at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. Funeral Mass Thursday, May 11th at 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bellevue with Interment at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church. Livestream link on funeral home website. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, 3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123
