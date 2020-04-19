Dolores E. Kresge, 86, formerly of 803 Locust St., Columbia, PA died on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. The family would like to express their deepest thanks to the Staff of St. Anne's Retirement Community for the excellent and professional care given to Dolores while she was in their care. She was the wife of the late Ernest H. Kresge, Jr. who preceded her in death on August 12, 2019. Born in Columbia she was the daughter of the late Daniel W. and Ethel Courtney Leber. Dolores was employed at the Columbia United Telephone Co., St. Anne's Retirement Community, and retired as a Mail Room Clerk for Donegal Insurance Co. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Columbia.
Surviving are daughters: Karen wife of Michael Kuhn and Kathleen Groff both of Columbia, PA and a son: Ernest husband of Heidi Kresge of Bainbridge, PA, 4 grandchildren: Kristine, Shannon, Michael, and Brian, and 6 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a grandson: Nathan Harrison and a brother: Daniel W. Leber.
Private Graveside Services will be held for the family in Silver Spring Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for Dolores will be held at a later date. Please watch for the announcement. Memorial Contributions in Dolores's memory may be made to St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.
A living tribute »