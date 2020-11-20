Dolores "Dollie" Boyer Harris, 90, of Akron, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at home.
She was born in Lancaster to the late Raymond and Irene (Zundell) Boyer and was the wife of the late J. Nelson Harris who passed away in 2017.
Dollie was a homemaker.
Dollie is survived by four children, Kenneth David, husband of Gerri (Wert) Harris of Denver, J. Kyle, husband of Brandi (Weider) Harris of Denver, Connie Lou, wife of Harry Bitler of Norristown, Coleen F., wife of Philip Geyer of Newmanstown; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Interment and services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
