Dolores Detwiler 92, of Pequea, PA entered into eternal rest on November 29, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Anna May (Erisman) and Robert Brubaker and the wife of the late Warren H. Detwiler.
She is survived by her son, Bradford W. Detwiler, his wife Erma, three grandchildren, Keri Stolzfus, Melissa Heiselman, Michael Blizzard, nine great-grandchildren, nieces, Julie Heller and Kathy Amour, and nephews, Wendell Christensen, Barry Bauder, and Marshall Detwiler, Jr. In addition to her husband and parents, Dolores is pre-deceased by brother, Gary D. Brubaker and sister, Beverly Brubaker.
In her free time, she loved gardening, traveling, and playing dominoes. And she was a member of The Iris Club, DAR, Order of the Eastern Star.
She owned and operated a Bed and Breakfast, in Pequea, PA, in the 1980's known as The Pequea Lodge. As a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church, she served as an elder, deacon, and past president of Woman's Association and sang in the church choir. A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, she worked at the Lancaster Newspapers, as a secretary to the advertising director, until marriage, in 1956.
Funeral services will be held at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Landisville Mennonite Cemetery.
