Devoted wife and loving Mother, Dolores "Dee" Rose Vulgaris (Dobihal), 85, passed into the hands of God on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Born April 23, 1938, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the oldest daughter of the late Anthony and Agnes Dobihal. She was married for 65 years to her surviving and beloved husband, John "Jack" Vulgaris, Jr.
Dee graduated from Kenwood High School in 1956 and immediately began her working career shortly thereafter. She met Jack during their time together at work and married in 1958. Working part-time (locally as a counselor at Conestoga and Greenwood Cemetery Park, and a fitness instructor for many years at the Lancaster YMCA) and being mostly a stay-at-home mother, Dee raised and adored her sons, and her sons adored her. She was always a devoted Christian servant, having been a loyal congregant of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lancaster, PA. There she developed many, many lifelong friendships. Dee loved music and had a wonderful, natural singing voice. She was an avid cook and gardener. Dee and Jack enjoyed many wonderful years together at their beach home in Delaware and were always discovering new adventures along the Eastern Shore of Maryland and beyond. Their passion was exploring the DelMar water channels on their pontoon boat for prime crabbing spots, catching them, and then steaming and enjoying with friends..and of course, cold beer! She also loved to exercise and there was no hobby that she was afraid to tackle. She was very compassionate, always willing to lend a hand, and thoroughly enjoyed entertaining visitors. Jack and Dee's home was always a welcoming place for friends, family, and neighbors. She was never shy about striking up a conversation with a complete stranger or making new friends. Mostly, she loved to laugh and was easily amused. She truly was one of a kind and will be missed immensely.
In addition to her husband Jack, sons Brian (Ann Linkey), Ted (Christine), and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, all from Lancaster, she is also survived by sister Dorothy Perna, and brothers Richard and Frank (Patty), all from Baltimore, Md.
A casual viewing will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 12 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Rd., Neffsville, PA with a service to begin at 11 a.m. A private family burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dee's name to the St. Peter's Church Building Fund.
