Dolores "Dee" M. Prough, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Born Monday, November 19, 1934 in Allenport, PA, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Edna (Mohler) Jacka. She was married over 62 years to the late A. Glenn Prough.
Dee was very proud of the fact that she returned to school in mid-life, earning her LPN certification in 1973. She worked at Hershey Medical Center, then went on to do private duty nursing for many years. Later in retirement, Dee and Glenn worked with a foster care program out of Philadelphia, mentoring several high school teens throughout their high school years.
Surviving are two children: Dorinda Peterson and husband Steven of Elizabethtown; and Jason Prough and wife Kate of Mechanicsburg; five grandchildren: Dirk of Elizabethtown, Rebecca and husband Torsten of Las Vegas, Erin of Fogelsville, and Sophia and Gabriel of Mechanicsburg; and one sister Donna Dimoff and husband Boris of Colorado Springs, CO.
Dee was predeceased by son Robert "Bert" Prough; brother Gary Jacka; and sisters JoAnn Tonsager and Janet Jacka.
A private interment will take place in IOOF Memorial Cemetery in Rockhill Furnace, PA.
