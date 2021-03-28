Dolores D. Lavenski, 84, passed away at her Lancaster home on Thursday, March 25, 2021. She was born in Shamokin to the late Joseph and Victoria (Bartlinski) Dombrowski.
She enjoyed 53 years of marriage with her husband Russell H. Lavenski, before his death in 2009. Surviving are their three sons, Joseph Lavenski, husband of Carol of Coshocton, OH, Russell Lavenski, Jr. of Lancaster, and Andrew Lavenski, husband of Jordan Unroe of Lancaster; three daughters, Victoria McClure of Indianapolis, IN, JoAnn Kreider of Leola, and April Haines of Leola; six grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; and her sister Lorraine, wife of Raymond Zalewski, and her brother Leonard Dombrowski, husband of Rose, both of Shamokin.
A homemaker, Dolores was a very active member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, serving in the church office and with the Senior Shepherds. She enjoyed bowling and social events with the Red Hat Society.
A viewing will take place Monday, March 29, 2021 from 1:30 to 2:30 PM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King St., Lancaster, PA. Graveside services will follow at 2:45 PM at Riverview Burial Park, with The Rev. Mark L. Russell officiating. Masks and social distancing will be the protocol. A future memorial service at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dolores's memory may be made to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 750 Greenfield Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
