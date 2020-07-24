Dolores D. Gingrich, 76, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was born in Lititz, PA, the daughter of the late Amos and Ruth (Miller) Clair. Dolores retired as a clerk for the Public Welfare Office in Lancaster. She enjoyed traveling, shopping and watching religious programs.
Surviving are her children, Linda Sager, and Edward Martin; her siblings, Robert Clair, Betty Gill, Donna McCallaster, and Donald Clair. She was preceded in death by her sister, June Hutto.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster PA (corner of W. Orange and Pine St.) Masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607
