Dolores C. Kirchoff (Dodi)

Dolores Carol Kirchoff (Dodi), 62, of Palm Coast, FL, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born on December 24, 1957 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to the late James and Dolores (Hoover) Fisher.
Dodi was a homemaker, business owner, wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, antiquing and spending time with family. She will be remembered for her amazing friendships, beautiful soul and giving heart.
Dodi is survived by her husband, Scott Kirchoff. This November they would have celebrated 40 beautiful years together and planned on renewing their vows. She is also survived by her daughters, Yonna Leed of St. Johns, FL, Anna Lauer and her husband John of Lititz, PA, Ivy Kirchoff and her husband Brian Daniel of St. Johns, FL; brothers, James Fisher, Randolph Fisher, Scott Gipe; sisters, Victoria Sheirich, Valerie Liebl; grandchildren, Antoinette, Alexander, Ashlyn, Jett, Eva, Daniel, Jaxon, Avrianna.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania.
For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »