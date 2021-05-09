Dolores Barto Stehman, 94, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, with her daughters by her side. She was born in Lancaster to the late Edward J. and Beatrice (Gunzenhauser) Barto. Dolores's husband, John N. Stehman, died in 2002.
A graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School, she worked as assistant to the ED of Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau. Dolores completed a course in Philadelphia to become one of the first keypunch operators and was a member of the former Business Women's Association.
Dolores loved music and played the piano and clarinet. She also learned to play the organ in her 80's and attempted to keep current with technology. Along with her husband John, she was also a member of the Lancaster Bicycle Club and the Swing Thru Square Dance Club of Lancaster earning a Blue Ribbon at the Farm Show.
She was a faithful worshipper at Trinity UCC in East Petersburg and was previously a member of the former St. Andrews UCC.
Dolores's family was her biggest love, and she really enjoyed keeping up with her grandkids. Surviving Dolores are her two daughters; Dolohn "Lonnie", wife of Robert Keeler of Flovilla, GA, and Marta Jo, wife of Russel Cochran of Lancaster, as well as seven grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, one niece and one nephew.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dolores was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Pamela Dolores Stehman, and her siblings; Edward D. Barto and Gladys M. Hertzler.
Private interment will take place in Riverview Burial Park. Please omit flowers. Kindly consider a contribution in Dolores's memory to ORCA, 401 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602, or to the Wolf Sanctuary of PA, 465 Speedwell Forge Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. or to your favorite animal rescue.
