Dolores A. Yecker, 89, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021.
Born in Lancaster she was the daughter of the late George O. and Mary Keen Yecker. Dolores was a nurse’s aide at Conestoga View for 21 years, retiring in 1993.
A very devout Catholic, she was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Legion of Mary, served as a sacristan, and on the Social Justice Ministry.
She was preceded in death by her siblings: Geraldine F. Kirchoff, Georgianna M. Herr, and George E. Yecker. She is survived by nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial from St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11AM. Interment in St. Anthony’s Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Anthony’s at the above address or the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »