Dolores A. Scarborough, 84, of Lancaster, passed away, Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Hamilton Arms Center. A lifelong resident of Lancaster, Dolores was the daughter of the late Paul Leroy and Irene (Sipe) Markley. She was the wife of the late Joseph A. Scarborough, who died in 2001.
A teacher's aide, Dolores worked for the Lancaster City School District until her retirement. Of the Christian Faith, Dolores enjoyed reading mystery books, played cards, loved watching the crime docuseries 48 Hours, and working on jigsaw puzzles and solving crossword puzzles. Dolores also enjoyed her trips to the casino in Delaware. Her greatest joy was found in spending time with family and friends.
Dolores is survived by her children: Joseph P. Scarborough, husband of Lisa, of Ephrata, and Lisa M. Rivera, of Lancaster; 5 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Diana Stouffer and brother, Paul Markley.
Funeral Services for Dolores will be held at 7PM, Friday, July 7, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home for a viewing from 6PM to 7PM. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »