Dolores A. "Dodi" Denlinger, 72, of Wrightsville, passed away on January 2, 2020 at her home, where she lived with her niece, Heather, wife of Mike Barton. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lester H. and Elsie Delmotte Denlinger.
Dodi retired after many years of service from the former Nichols Department Store in Lancaster where she was employed as an office clerk. She enjoyed reading, especially Agatha Christie novels, crocheting, and watching mystery movies. Most of all she loved being surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her family, brothers, Steve, husband of Anita Denlinger; Randy, husband of Linda Denlinger; nephew, Chad Denlinger; nieces, Megan, wife of Tim Shifflett, Samantha Denlinger, Elizabeth Denlinger, and many great nieces and nephews that will miss her greatly.
At her request, services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions in Dodi's memory may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
