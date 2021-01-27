Dolores A. Blumenshine, 90, of St. John's Herr Estate passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021. She was the wife of the late Wilbur P. Blumenshine. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late C. Mervin and Margaret Froelich Bongart. Dolores was a registered nurse, having worked for Dr. R. M. Lombard from 1958-1975 and was the owner of Bongart's Flower Shop from 1975-1992 before her retirement. She was a member of Columbia Church of God; was a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1948 and Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1951, and she enjoyed traveling and Holland America cruises.
She is survived by her son: Paul A. Blumenshine, Columbia. One son-in-law: Earl H. Kauffman, Valley Lee, MD. Three grandchildren: Michael, Mark and Matthew. Seven great-grandchildren: Alexander, Jeffrey, Audrey, Alex, Hannah, Emmet, Simon, and one on the way. She was preceded in death by one daughter: Susan M. Kauffman.
A Private Service and Burial will be in Mountville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2040 Linglestown Rd., Suite 104, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »