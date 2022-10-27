Dolly L. Ensinger, 92, of Myerstown, PA and formerly of Ephrata and Clay Township, PA, passed away at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon, PA on Monday, October 24, 2022.
She was the loving wife of the late Ray L. Ensinger and daughter of the late Leroy H. Kachel and Esther M. Remp Kachel. Ray and Dolly were married on January 14, 1950.
Dolly was born in Brecknock Township, PA on August 9, 1930. She was a member of Swamp Christian Fellowship Church in Reinholds, PA where she was formerly a member of the choir and helped in the kitchen during church picnics.
She worked at the Quinlin Pretzel Co. in Denver, PA for 31 years, as well as the Bollman Hat Co. in Adamstown, PA and the Cinderella Knitting Mill of Denver, PA. Dolly also assisted her husband and father-in-law at their calendar advertising and printing business, Ensinger Printing in Adamstown, PA.
Dolly enjoyed camping, listening to Country & Western Music, and going to local fire company carnivals.
Dolly is survived by two children, Dennis R. Ensinger, husband of Patricia Weidman Ensinger, of Stevens, PA and David L. Ensinger, husband of Carol Gensemer Ensinger, of Reinholds, PA; four grandchildren: Daniel, Curtis, Melissa, and Christine; seven great-grandchildren; four siblings: Marie, Richard, Donald, and Esther; seven nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Dolly was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Evan and a brother, Paul.
Funeral services will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St. Ephrata, PA on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11 a.m. Friends will be received before the service from 10-11 a.m.
Place of interment will be Fairview Cemetery, Denver, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Dolly's memory to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
