Dollie I. Millhouse, 93, formerly of Mountville, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Luther Acres. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Millhouse, who passed away in 2001. She was born in Cordova, AL, daughter of the late Huie Lee and Bessie Sargent Ingram. Dollie was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening and had a remarkable "green thumb;" and also enjoyed watching and feeding the birds.
She is survived by one son: James D. Millhouse, West Lampeter Twp. One daughter: Peggy A. (Fred) Suydam, Mount Joy. One granddaughter: Michele L. (Andrew) Trostle, Mount Joy. Two great-grandchildren: Katie (Bret) Hartman, Lititz; and Matt Trostle, Mountville. One sister: Elizabeth Borden, Cordova, AL. She was preceded in death by four brothers and five sisters.
A Private Funeral Service will be held for the family with interment in Conestoga Memorial Park. There will be no public viewing. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Almost Home Dog Adoption Center, 2327 River Road, PO Box 266, Bainbridge, PA 17502 or Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
