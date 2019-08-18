Dinah M. Horn, 76, formerly of E. Ross Street, Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully at Rose City Rehab, Lancaster, PA on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Born in Edison, TN, Dinah was the wife of Henry James Horn and they would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on August 16th. She was the daughter of the late William Jennings and Nancy Ann Roberts Quillen.
She was a member of Ross Street United Methodist Church and worked as a cashier for the Giant Food Store on Reservoir Street until she retired. She was a loving wife, and a joyful and helpful person to many. She was very independent and loved taking the bus downtown and going to Central Market. She enjoyed the simple things in life like walking, and shopping "till she dropped." She was very social and loved talking to people.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Jeffrey Todd Horn, California, and her nephew Larry Greene, New Carlisle, OH. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mattie Greene, and was lovingly cared for by Pastor Roseann Goldberg-Taylor and members of Ross Street United Methodist Church.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dinah's Celebration of Life Memorial Service at Ross Street United Methodist Church, 312 E. Ross Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with the Rev. Frances Keller officiating. A gathering of friends will be received at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the service at 11:00. A luncheon will follow the service. Memorial contributions may be sent to Ross Street United Methodist Church, 312 E. Ross Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 in her memory.
Please visit Dinah's Memorial Page at