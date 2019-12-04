Dimitrios G. Papadopoulos, 60, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital, Saturday, November 30, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Born in Pokista, Greece, he was the son of Georgia (Ramos) and the late George Papadopoulos. He was the husband of the late Eleni (Mavrelis) Papadopoulos and father of the late George A. Papadopoulos, who died in 1997.
Dimitrios operated and worked as a chef in the restaurant business. He loved music and enjoyed playing the clarinet and the bouzouki. He was an avid professional soccer fan and faithfully followed the Oympiacos F.C. soccer team. Dimitrios also enjoyed playing golf in his younger years.
In addition to his mother, Dimitrios is survived by his son, Pete Papadopoulos, husband of Elly; a grandson, George D. Papadopoulos; a sister, Giannoula Doulos, wife of Artemios, of West Chester, NY; and a brother, Theodores Papadopoulos, of Athens, Greece.
A viewing will be held from 6PM to 8PM, Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603, with a Trisagion at 7PM. A second viewing will be held at the church from 9AM to 10AM, Saturday, December 7, 2019. Funeral Services will follow at 10AM, with the Rev. Hector Firoglanis officiating. Dimitrios will be laid to rest with his wife Eleni and son George at Conestoga Memorial Park. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
