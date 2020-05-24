Dietra A. Thomas, also known as DeeDee, 58 of Lancaster, PA entered into rest May 19, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital after a sudden illness. DeeDee was born on October 20, 1961 in Lancaster, PA. She is a daughter of the Rev. James W. and the late Carolyn L. Thomas (2015), Lancaster.
DeeDee was raised in Lancaster City and attended the Lancaster public school system, graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School, class of 1979. Community activities, memberships and affiliations included: Judge of Elections (7th ward), The Keystone Club and The Boys and Girls Club of Lancaster; The award winning Junior Drum & Bugle Corps (Conestoga Lodge #140). Lancaster.
DeeDee was employed by RR Donnelley Printing as an Administrative Data Entry Clerk for over 37 years. She was formerly a local bartender at Banzhof's (Capp's) also affectionately known as "the bottom" for many years, and gathered there with friends on many occasions.
DeeDee was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. She was baptized at an early age under the leadership of Rev. Robert E. McMorris. As a youth she attended Sunday school regularly, and served as an usher and choir member.
DeeDee had a big smile, an infectious laugh, and a kind heart.
DeeDee leaves to cherish her memory, a loving father, one brother: Jeffrey (Laureen) Hammond of Fort Washington, MD; two sisters: Rev. Vanessa Preston (Dean) of Lancaster, and Karen Thomas (Frank) of Philadelphia; nine nieces and nephews: Quincy and Sheneil Hammond; Corey and Jonathan Robinson; Tiffiny Gilmore (Ryan); Brandie Preston; Octavia Hayden (Jorge); Danesha Butler, and Donte Walker; four great nephews: Zion Preston; DeShaun, Devin, and Daivon Perez, and one great niece: Destyni Perez.
DeeDee will be deeply missed by her two godsons: Arris Simms-Taltoan and Devon Wright, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors, friends, and coworkers. A brother, James Terry, preceded her in death. DeeDee's last joyous moments came from spending time with her nephews and her very best friend for life, Sharon Simms.
Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
