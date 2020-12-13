Dick Reimel of Mt. Gretna passed away December 8, 2020, just a week after his 84th birthday.
He will be missed forever by his wife and best friend, Ann (Gibbons) Reimel. He is survived by his three sons Ted, Doug, and Dave, and a step-daughter Lynne King, ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a sister Janet Peck, and a niece and nephew.
He was a graduate of Hiram College and earned an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago. He finished his career as the director of Human Resources for V.F. Corporation.
Dick's passions were golf, jazz, and sunrises over water. He and Ann belonged to the Lebanon Country Club and The Central Pennsylvania Friends of Jazz. He photographed hundreds of sunrises at the beach and at the Susquehanna River.
He was a kind and loving man, possessing a quiet dignity and gentle warmth. He shared himself with his family and close friends. His genuine goodness will be rewarded in Heaven.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
A living tribute »