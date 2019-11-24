Dianne Jarreau, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Lancashire Hall Nursing Home, Lititz, PA, at the age of 84. Born in Milwaukee, WI, she was a daughter of the late James Ellis and Maurine Ann (Dupont) Morgan.
Dianne was always interested in writing prose and poetry. During the 1960's she was an assistant to Kenneth Rexroth, an American writer and poet. Dianne had some of her own writings published in a Canadian magazine. She was also an avid gardener and a gourmet cook.
Dianne is survived by her son, Emile A. Jarreau, IV; siblings Alan D. Morgan, Sr., Laura Battermann, Suzan Ben-Poorat, and Tonita Landerman; sister-in-law, Rose Marie Jarreau Freeman; and her friend and companion Evan Miller. Dianne was preceded in death by her brothers Thomas Morgan and Peter Morgan.
Service will be private. For online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com