Dianne G. Haldeman, 75 of Columbia, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, January 30, 2023 at home. She was the wife of Michael J. "Red" Haldeman with whom she was married 53 years. A lifelong Columbia resident, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Elaine Newcomer Gamber.
A graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1965, Dianne retired after 25 years of service as a secretary at the former ITT Grinnell Corp., Columbia. She had also been employed as a receptionist at the Community Service Group, Mountville and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia. Dianne was very family oriented and cherished every moment with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband are her children, Michael J., Jr., husband of Sara Haldeman; Mindy, wife of Dr. George Georgelis; grandchildren, Silas Haldeman, Sophia, Michael, Gavin and Stella Georgelis. Her grandson Mason Georgelis preceded her in death.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia PA 17512 on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Daniel C. Mitzal, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Concordia Lutheran Cemetery. There will be no viewing, however the family will receive friends one hour prior to the mass. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions in Dianne's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
