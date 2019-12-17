Dianna M. Johnson

Dianna M. Johnson

Dianna M. Johnson, 29 of Lakeland, FL, formerly of PA, entered into rest on November 20, 2019. Born in Holtwood, PA, she was the wife of Leroy Johnson, FL, daughter of Robin Wilson (Timothy) and Michael (Juanita) Eckman.

She is survived by 2 daughters; Chasity Nieves, and Ellianna Nieves of PA, sisters, Kristi Eckman and Danielle Krimes (Douglas); brothers, Christopher (Mary) Wilson and I. James Wilson. Grandmothers, Mrs. John S. Metzler and Margaret Kloepfer, and grandfather Robert Eckman, and extended family. Predeceased by her 1st husband, Ricky Nieves and grandfather, John S. Metzler.

Plant a tree in memory of Dianna Johnson
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Sign up for our newsletter