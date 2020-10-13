Dianna Fryer, 71, passed away peacefully at home on October 6, 2020. She was the wife of Clive Fryer to whom she was married for 30 years. Dianna was born in Lancaster, PA on August 17, 1949. She moved with her family to Miami, FL when she was very young, but moved back to Pennsylvania when she and Clive married.
Dianna was a gentle woman who enjoyed reading, baking, playing with her dogs, and riding in the beautiful countryside.
Along with her husband, Dianna is survived by her sisters, Carylanne and Allene and numerous other family members. Dianna was loved deeply and will be missed by all who knew her, including her dogs Jake and Nipper. To leave an online condolence, please visit: www.CremationLancasterPA.com
A living tribute »