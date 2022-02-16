Diane Y. Cornwell, 60, formerly of Mount Gretna, went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 10, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Marion V. Deitrich Cornwell of Lebanon, and the late Kenneth H. Cornwell.
Diane worked at the Lebanon County Workshop and participated in the Project Able Program. She attended the Lebanon Valley Bible Church. She grew up roller-skating at the Mt. Gretna Roller Rink which her parents owned for 33 years. She also enjoyed music, riding bike, her trampoline and outdoor activities. Diane greeted everyone with a smile or a hug. To know Diane was to love her.
In addition to her mother, she will be lovingly missed by: her sister, Suzanne Kreider, Lebanon; her brother, David husband of Bonnie Luttrell Cornwell, Ft. Worth, TX; nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the family's convenience. Her final resting place will be in the family plot at the United Christian Cemetery, Campbelltown, PA. Furman's – Leola
