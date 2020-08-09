Diane (Wilkinson) Audi, 83, formerly of Johnstown, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, Manheim, PA. Born on October 13, 1936 in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of Homer and Dorothy Wilkinson.
Preceded in death by husband, Robert John Audi, daughter, Dawn Frieda Audi-Racke and brother, Jeffrey H. Wilkinson. Survived by daughters Victoria Audi Nein and Christine Foreback, grandchildren Olivia and Benjamin Nein, Karl, Robert and Sophia Racke, Ethan and Gracie Foreback, and sister-in-law Jenny Wilkinson.
Diane was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, cousin, aunt, friend and mother-inlaw to Fred and Lynn Racke, Todd Nein and Dan Foreback.
A Celebration of Diane’s life will be held at a future date. A private burial will be held with immediate family. Entombment Grandview Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Diane Audi to Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, 3026 Mt. Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
