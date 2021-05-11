Diane V. Reisinger, 71, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Friday, May 7, 2021 under Hospice care. Born in Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Chester L. and E. Virginia (Hess) Hershey.
Diane graduated from Solanco High School and went to work at the former Kerr Glass in Lancaster.
She was a member of the Ancient Order of Croaking Frogs in Quarryville. Diane spent her free time working in her yard and enjoyed yard sales. Her real passion was taking care of her many animals. In her younger years, she enjoyed horseback riding.
Diane is survived by her husband, Ted, along with her daughter, Katie and husband Marshall Morgan. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, David Hershey.
There will be a brief, informal graveside service at the Quarryville Cemetery on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Please omit flowers. Because of Diane's love of animals, the family requested any contributions be made in her memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602. To sign the online guestbook please visit:
