Diane S. Hanna, 64, of Narvon gained her wings in York Hospital on October 29th after dealing with a lengthy illness. She was born November 28 of 1957 in East Stroudsburg, PA.
She was preceded in death by her son, James, who passed in childhood and her husband Donald "Bodee" Hanna, with whom she shared 36 years, starting at Dan's on a Friday night.
She is survived by her daughter, Amber, married to John B. Spencer IV, of Narvon. Three grandbabies Parker and Chloe Spencer and Liam Laird, along with three fur grand babies Jazzy, Kylah and KittyKitty. Also, a brother, Greg Heller of Lake Ariel, PA, all of whom she loved dearly.
During her time on Earth more recently, she enjoyed reading, listening to I105 on Saturday nights, and spending time with her grand babies. She loved people and was happy to sit on a bench and watch the world move around her. She was known for her "Grammy Sammy's" at a local little deli, where she worked for several years before her health limited her to being home.
A Viewing will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, from 1:00 -2:30 PM. A Graveside Service will follow at 3:00 PM at Bridgeville Cemetery. Please wear blue or purple, as those were her favorite colors. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com.
