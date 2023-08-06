Diane S. DiCrocco, 80, passed away peacefully August 1, 2023. She was born to the late Fred and Betty Tretter in the fall of 1942. She was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School in 1960 and St. Joesph School of Nursing in 1963. She dedicated 34 years as an RN at St. Joesph's Hospital of Lancaster in the NICU department.
Diane was dedicated to her career and provided love, support, and comfort to the families she served. She was a loving wife, mother and sister hosting holidays and baking for those that she loved. Diane married the love of her life Raymond, in 1964 and spent many beautiful years together raising a family. Diane was fond of baking, crafting, and collecting shells at the beach. She also loved to attend craft shows with Raymond. She will be dearly missed by her family, and the community in which she lived.
Left to carry her memory is her husband, Raymond DiCrocco; her children Brian DiCrocco husband of Nelson and Jennifer Bailey wife of Ronald; her grandchildren Justin Bailey, Meghan Louer, and Kyle Bailey; her sister Sarah A. Salberta; her nephews Michael Salberta, Steven Salberta, Jeremy Bennett, and Jason Bennett; and her brother-in-law Scott Bennett. Along with her parents Diane is preceded in passing by her sister Terry Bennett.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601, Monday August 7, 2023, at 11am. Family invites guests to a viewing one hour prior to Mass. Diane will be laid to rest at St. Joesph New Cemetery at the conclusion of service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Diane's name may be made to St. Anne Retirement Community at stannesrc.org/giving/.
