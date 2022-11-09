Diane R. Pleva, 70, of Lititz, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Johnstown, she was the daughter of the late David and Beverly Herman Hutchinson. Diane was the wife of Joseph D. Pleva and would have celebrated 40 years of marriage on November 25th.
Diane was a clerk at the Lancaster Post Office. She enjoyed gardening and spending time at the beach and the family pool. She also loved her dog, Sophie.
In addition to her husband, she will be lovingly missed by: 3 daughters, Tonya married to Carter Carter, Jacksonville, FL, Heather married to Robert Reybok, Lancaster, Courtney married to Casey Farrell, Phoenixville; 3 grandchildren, Gabrielle, Mia, and Tre Carter, and grandson on the way; 6 siblings, Michelle married to Scott Benedict, Elizabethtown, Sue Zimmerman, Lititz, Ed Hutchinson, Gap, David married to Kandy Hutchinson, Lititz, Janice Rishel, Hanover, Art Hutchinson, Manheim. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Blake Reybok.
A memorial service will be held from the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 5:30 pm. The family will greet friends from 5 to 5:30 pm at the funeral home on Friday. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Furman's Leola
