Diane R. Lodish, 90, of Lititz passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones, on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Moravian Manor Communities. Born in Tower City, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Ruth Masterson Underkoffler. Diane was the loving wife of the late Joseph P. Lodish who died in January of 2015.
For 38 years Diane worked for Warner Lambert in Lititz. She greatly enjoyed going to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware with her family.
Diane had a deep and abiding passion for her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, nanny, great-nanny, great-great-nanny and she cherished every opportunity to create memories with them. Diane had a knack for lighting up a room, with her beautiful, contagious smile and friendly waves. Our Diane/Nanny touched so many lives with her generosity, she would rather give than receive. She will be deeply missed, and she will be forever remembered. Diane has left an everlasting impact on her family and friends, please join us as we continue this amazing legacy of kindness, love and humility.
Surviving are two sons: Kerry, Sr. husband of Kathy Lodish, Bradley husband of Nancy Lodish all of Milton, DE, a daughter, Jodi wife of Barney Kreider of Lancaster, eight grandchildren: Michele Beatty, Heidi Gesicki, Kerry Lodish, Jr., Kelly Price, Nicole Lopez, Justin Lodish, Samantha Minnick, Ronnie Weaver, fifteen great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and a sister, Karen wife of Bill Haddad of Lititz. Preceding her in death are three sisters: Joyce Hoffman, Dottie Kaufman, Linda Roth and a brother, Roger Underkoffler.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt, thanks to the amazing staff at Moravian Manor. The loving care, and consistent ability to go above and beyond their duties will not soon be forgotten.
Diane's Celebration of Life Services will be held at Moravian Manor but will be announced at a later date. At that time, the Interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
