Diane Marie Hoover, 52, of Lititz, passed away peacefully at the Inpatient Unit of Hospice & Community Care on Saturday April 22, 2023 after more than a 4-year battle with cancer. Born on May 4, 1970, she was the daughter of Herbert & Gloria Nixdorf of Lancaster, PA, and the wife of Greg Hoover with whom she shared 29 years of marriage. She leaves behind her three children Brandon, husband of Alyssa Knisley Hoover residing in Florida; Blake and Emily, living at home. She was preceded in death by her brother William "Bill" Nixdorf.
Diane grew up in Lititz, PA and graduated from Warwick High School in 1988. Following graduation, she attended Lock Haven University where she graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1992 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism/Mass Communication. Some of her first jobs include writing for the Lititz Record Express and serving as an Administrative Associate for White Oak Mills in Elizabethtown. She then moved on to serve as a Litigation Paralegal for Roda & Nast, PC in Lancaster. She then took off to raise her children, however she eventually returned to the work force as a Paraprofessional in the Emotional Support and Autistic Support areas of the Ephrata School District.
An avid outdoor enthusiast, Diane enjoyed going to the beach, gardening, and riding bicycles with her children. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her family; watching them grow and participating in their various activities. She was a go-to mom for chaperoning, driving, and organizing events. Her greatest strengths were her attention to detail and her willingness to help anyone when needed.
Friends and family will be received on Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 2:30-3:30 PM, with a Memorial Service to follow at 3:30 PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers please consider planting a tree in Diane's memory in the area of your choice; or make donations to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Center, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com