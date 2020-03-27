Diane M. Zielinski, 75, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Ft. Wayne, IN she was the daughter of the late Robert and Frances (Knight) Gebhard. She was the wife of Dorsey K. Zielinski with whom she shared over 24 years of marriage.
She thoroughly enjoyed her time working as a cardiac nurse in Ft. Wayne, IN and later moving onto working as a practical nurse for Stephen G. Diamantoni, M.D. & Associates for many years here in Lancaster.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Dave Riemen husband of Kim of Los Angeles, CA, Mike Riemen husband of Brandon, Jenny Riemen both of Albuquerque, NM, Sara Riemen of Tampa, FL; step son, Patrick Zielinski of Philadelphia, PA, step daughter, Jessica Zielinski of Chesterbrook, PA and one grandson, Nicholas. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Reynolds.
In keeping with Diane's wishes there will be no formal services.
To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »