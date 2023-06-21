Diane M. Tharp (Huber), 53, of Lancaster, PA passed unexpectedly on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of Joyce (Eberle) and the late Robert Huber.
Diane worked at Lancaster General Hospital. She was loved by all the patients she served as well as her co-workers. Diane loved music and concerts; most of all she cherished spending time with family and friends. She was a hardworking, caring and loving woman.
Diane is survived by her daughter Nicole Miller of Lancaster; grandson Jayden Miller of Lancaster; step-daughter; Kitayne Tharp of Reading; her siblings: Elizabeth Huber of Middletown and Robert Huber of OH; 2 step-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Robert Huber, sister Michelle Evert and soulmate Kenneth Tharp.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7PM on Monday, June 26, 2023 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 5PM until the time of service. Interment will be private.
