With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Diane M. Holubek, on July 26, 2023, her daughters at her side. Diane, 78, had lived with multiple myeloma since 1999 and esophageal cancer since 2015. She was grateful for every single day.
Diane was born on July 2, 1945, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Schoengrund) Frey, joining an older brother, the late Daniel J. Frey. In 1966 she married the late Joseph M. Holubek and moved from Diane's hometown of Lehighton, PA to Hummelstown. There they raised three daughters Michele of Edinburgh, Scotland; Debra (Gray) of Camp Hill; and Suzanne of Lancaster welcomed three sons-in-law Evan, Chris, and Jeff and enjoyed the love of three grandchildren Charlie, Caitlyn, and Hunter. Her beloved nieces, nephews, brother- and sisters-in-law, and many dear friends also grieve her loss.
After an early retirement from her job as a billing specialist, Diane volunteered for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Hope House, and the Prayer Shawl Ministry at St Joan of Arc Church, where she was a parishioner for 45 years.
Diane was generous, playful, and loved to laugh. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, reading, gardening, puzzles of all kinds, drinks with friends, doting on her grandchildren and grandpups, and travel. A recent pilgrimage to Rome for an audience with Pope Francis was a life highlight. Christmas season wasn't underway until she and her granddaughter Caitlyn had baked dozens of their favorite cookies. Any time someone in her entourage welcomed a new baby they would soon receive a handmade hat, sweater, or blanket from Diane.
No story of Diane's life would be complete without acknowledging the work of the skilled and compassionate medical professionals at Penn State Hershey, including those in the Cancer Institute, the Endoscopy Center, and the Medical ICU. We are indebted to these individuals for every joy-filled year.
A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, at 1 pm at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Hershey, PA. She will rest alongside her beloved Joe at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, consider memorial contributions to Operation Paws for Homes (www.ophrescue.org). Send condolences at www.hooverfuneralhome.com.