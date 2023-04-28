Diane M. Bennett Siegrist, 71, of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly on April 26th, 2023. She was the devoted wife of Steven Siegrist. Together, they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 24th, 2023.
A 1970 graduate of Green Mountain High School, she later graduated from John F. Kennedy College, Wahoo, Nebraska, with a BS in Education. During her time at JFK College, Diane excelled in women's athletics. It was the beginning of Women's AAU competition and Diane was proud to have been part of two National Basketball Championship teams as well as a National Softball Championship team.
After her marriage to Steve, Diane worked in the accounting department for the former TMI Nuclear Plant.
Diane will be fondly remembered as a very generous and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was always happy to help others no matter what the need entailed. She held the title of "family seamstress" and enjoyed quilting. Diane also enjoyed canning red beets, making homemade strawberry jelly, her special tomato sauce and especially sweet corn.
Most importantly, Diane loved her family. She especially loved and shared a special relationship with her grandson Korey who is a child with special needs.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children; Shawn (Laura O'Brennan) Siegrist of Lancaster and her daughter Heather (Edward) Horn of Mountville; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and her sister, Kathy (Henry) Hornberg of Iowa. Born in Green Mountain Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Kathryn Halverson Bennett.
A graveside service will be held at Ironville United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4020 Holly Dr., Columbia, PA 17512 on Saturday, April 29, 2023 (Tomorrow) at 12 noon. Family and friends will be received at Ironville United Methodist Church (adjoining the cemetery) following the service from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com