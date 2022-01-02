Diane Lois Fisher (née Miller), 78, of Conway, SC, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on December 29, 2021, from complications of pancreatic cancer. She was the loving wife of 58 years to Daniel L. Fisher. She was the daughter of the late John L. Miller and Anna Mary Peifer Miller.
Diane was an expert in all forms of needlework and lacemaking and was the proud owner of Diane’s Designs, a boutique shop in East Petersburg that provided supplies and offered classes. Diane used to quip that needlework was cheaper than therapy, and she was never happier than when she could share her craft with others.
Diane also enjoyed genealogical research, gardening, playing pinochle with family and friends, and her Siamese cats, Kokomo and Nikki.
In addition to her husband, Diane is survived by a daughter, Sharon, of Mastic, NY, a son Brandon, of Harrisburg, PA, a sister, Joan (Malcolm) Stehman, of Roswell, GA, and numerous cousins and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, Diane is predeceased by her brother, Donald Miller, and her son, Daniel W. Fisher.
Memorial services and interment will be at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
A living tribute »