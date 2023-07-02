Diane L. Ray, 70, of Narvon passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023, under the care of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Coatesville she was the daughter of the late Henry Keck and Lucy Keck. She was the beloved wife of Vernon G. Ray with whom she shared 47 years of marriage.
Diane was a 1970 graduate of the Coatesville Area School District. She was employed by Lukens Steel of Coatesville for a number of years and later served as a homemaker.
She will be remembered for her generosity, loving personality, and hard work ethic. She was notorious for spoiling those around her and was an exceptional cook.
She is survived by her beloved husband Vernon G. Ray and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
We will have a gathering to remember and celebrate the life of Diane Ray at Ted's Grill, the outdoor kitchen and pavilion area at Saint Peter Church West Brandywine, 2835 Manor Road, Coatesville, PA 19320. Date and time: July 8, 2023, 11 AM-1 PM. All are welcome to gather and share memories.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Diane's honor to either the SPCA or Salvation Army.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com