Diane L. Hanna, 60, of Lancaster, passed away April 5, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Darlene (Weber) Hanna and the late William Edger Hanna.

She was a wonderful daughter and will be missed dearly.

Diane is survived by her mother, Darlene; sister, Lorie; 2 brothers, Michael and Darryl; several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave the family online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com

Plant a tree in memory of Diane Hanna
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory

414 E. King Street
Lancaster, PA 17602
717-393-9661
www.snyderfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter