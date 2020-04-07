Diane L. Hanna, 60, of Lancaster, passed away April 5, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Darlene (Weber) Hanna and the late William Edger Hanna.
She was a wonderful daughter and will be missed dearly.
Diane is survived by her mother, Darlene; sister, Lorie; 2 brothers, Michael and Darryl; several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave the family online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
