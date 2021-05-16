Diane L. Frey, 68, of Lebanon, and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully at home on Friday, May 14, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John K. and Mabel Umble Markley. Diane was the loving wife of Richard P. Frey and they observed their 48th wedding anniversary in April of this year. For many years Diane served in the administrative position for Manheim Specialty Machine Incorporated. She was a 1971 graduate of Hempfield High School. Her interests included fishing, crafting, puzzles, and gardening. Diane had a life-long passion for her children and grandchildren, and loved spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband Richard, is a son, Richard J. Frey of Myerstown, a daughter, Jennifer A. Frey of Manheim, two grandsons: Jonathan and Tristan, a brother, Barry husband of Kitty Markley, of Mechanicsburg, and two sisters: Judy wife of Joe McMichael, of Mount Joy, and Brenda wife of Larry Raihl of Akron.
Services for Diane will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Longenecker's Brethren Cemetery, Lititz. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent in Diane's memory to: Hospice For All Seasons Foundation, 280 South Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com