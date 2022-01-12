Diane L. Fralich, 72, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital after a brief illness, although she had been in declining health the past year. She was the daughter of Mary (Travis) Fralich (2005) and Robert Fralich (2016).
Diane lived a simple life in Millersville all her life until September when she moved to Oak Leaf Manor North in Landisville. She was a Penn Manor graduate, class of 1968. Diane loved animals – especially dogs and horses. She enjoyed doing word search puzzles daily. She loved oldies tunes on WSOX, Michael Jackson, The Beatles, and the Monkees. She was a kid at heart – enjoying Snoopy, cartoons from years ago, and The Flinstones. She was a regular soap opera junkie and also enjoyed game shows and westerns, especially Laramie, the Lone Ranger, and the Rifleman. We will miss her smile.
The family would like to thank the staff of Central Penn Nursing, especially Brigette, for her years of being a weekly care provider for Diane. Also, thanks to the staff of Oak Leaf Manor North and Hospice & Community Care for helping Diane be comfortable in her final days.
Diane is survived by her brothers, Richard and wife Karen of Landisville and Thomas and wife Hoa of Lancaster, niece and nephews: Wendy, Thomas, Stephen, and Travis, and great-nieces Julia and Sylvia.
Services will be private. Interment will be at Riverview Burial Park with her parents at the convenience of the family. If so desired, contributions can be made to Humane League of Lancaster or Hospice & Community Care. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
