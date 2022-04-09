Diane L. Flanagan, 62, of Marietta, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at home. She was the wife of Shawn P. Flanagan with whom she was married 40 years. Born in Dade City, FL, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Jean Nethery Deatrick.
A 1978 graduate of Donegal High School, Diane was employed for over 35 years as an insurance professional retiring in 2010 from the Donegal Mutual Insurance Company, Marietta as a large loss specialist. A devoted member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Columbia, she served as a lector, Extraordinary Minister of the Holy Communion, volunteered at the annual Lenten fish fry and was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. She enjoyed gardening, afternoon tea and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband Shawn she is survived by her two sons, Kevin, husband of Jess Flanagan; Andy, husband of Rachael Gemperline; grandsons, Sammy and Connor, and her sister, Steph, wife of Ron Young.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 121 S. Second St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Augustine Joseph, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. Loved ones may view at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions in Diane's memory to The Myositis Association at www.myositis.org would be deeply appreciated.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
A living tribute »