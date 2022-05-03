Diane L. Church, 58, of Pilottown Road, Peach Bottom, PA passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Perry M. and Gladys Gentry Dennison.
A homemaker, Diane enjoyed all occasions and events with her family, and had a love for animals, and going to the beach. She was a member of Wrightsdale Baptist Church.
Surviving her are 4 children, Amanda L. (Samuel J.) Olenick of Peach Bottom, Matthew (Lesya) Church of Nottingham, Samantha Church of Peach Bottom; 6 grandchildren; 2 sisters, Vicki (Ben) Criswell of Nottingham and Gayle (Michael) Stike of Peach Bottom.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Phipps.
A memorial service will be held at Wrightsdale Baptist Church, 310 Little Britain Road, Peach Bottom, PA on Friday, May 13, 2002 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Steve Sheldon officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Diane's memory to Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA 17566.
