Diane K. (Goss) DeArment, 64, of Mount Joy, formerly of Elizabethtown, took her last breath at Hospice & Community Care surrounded by family the late evening of Monday, June 7th, 2021. Diane was born Monday, May 13th, 1957 in Lewistown. She was the daughter of the late Clarence R. & Ethel M. (Donahey) Goss. She was a loving wife to Dale H. DeArment and married 43 years.
Diane graduated from Lewistown High School in 1975. She earned her BS in Business Administration from Elizabethtown College in 2006. She worked 11 years for GPU Nuclear during the accident at Three Mile Island. Diane spent the last 29 years at Elizabethtown College as a dedicated employee where she retired as Director of Clinical Experience in January 2021. She was a member of Christ Church UCC in Elizabethtown. She served in various ways within the church and community.
Of all of her accomplishments, her greatest was being a loving devoted mother & nana. In addition to her husband, Diane is survived by three children; Heather McKnight and husband Joshua of Marietta; Lindsi DeArment and husband Andrew Fausnacht of Lancaster, and Trent DeArment and wife Allison of Elizabethtown; 9 grandchildren; one great-grandson.
A celebration of Diane's life will be held Saturday, September 11th, 2021 at River Exchange, 150 Calvary Church Rd., Wrightsville, PA 17368. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Diane's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.