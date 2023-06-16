Diane K. Campbell

Diane K. (McGehee) Campbell, 68 of Manheim, passed away Monday, June 12, 2023 after a 2-week battle with a sudden illness.
She was a dedicated Licensed Practical Nurse serving in the field of geriatric care for 50 years. Her passion was giving care to those in need and always made sacrifices to make the day of others just a little better. She was a member of Rainmakers Association Lodge and Riverside Camping Association, both of Lancaster where she enjoyed many good times with friends and family.
Diane is survived by her husband, Carl Campbell, Jr., Manheim; her mother Ann McGehee, Lancaster; two sons, Shaun Steffy and his wife Michele, Lancaster, Shane Steffy, Manheim; a twin brother, Deane McGehee and his wife Sandra, Shippensburg; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Taglieri, Marticville and Kyle Farrell, Mount Joy. She was preceded in death by her father, Edwin R. McGehee.
A Celebration of Life service will be observed at a later date. Contributions in Diane's memory may be sent to PA Boxer Rescue, P.O. Box 826, Lancaster, PA 17608 or paboxers.com/donate. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »