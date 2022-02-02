Diane Jean Snyder, 74, of Bowmansville, graciously went home at 6:16 Saturday morning, January 29, 2022 in St. Joseph Hospital due to COVID. She was born August 29, 1947 in Reading Hospital to the late Calvin and Helen (Dries) Zettlemoyer of Molltown.
She married Wayne A. Snyder April 18, 2009 in Grace Fellowship Church in Shillington. Previously she was married to her first husband William John Metzinger, Jr. on October 14, 1967 in Becker's St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Fleetwood. They were married until William's death on July 4, 2007.
Diane earned an associate’s degree from Reading Area Community College and worked as a bookkeeper for Manny Esh Respiratory in Shillington for many years. Prior to that she had worked for Dan Ebersole in Wernersville and at Weavers Grocery Store in Sinking Spring.
Surviving besides her husband are two sons, William J. Metzinger III, husband of Lori A. Castor of Mt. Penn, and Timothy C. Metzinger of Wernersville; four grandsons, Dylan, Dustin, Billy and John; and siblings, Richard, Roy, Arline, Barbara, Nancy and Rosemarie. She was preceded in death by her sister Shirley.
She was a member of Petra Church located at 565 Airport Road in New Holland. Her service will be at Petra Church on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. All are welcome. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
