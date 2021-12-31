Diane Jean Landis Wilson, 67, of Lititz, passed away on December 28, 2021, after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure. She is now at rest and leaves behind a wonderful legacy. Diane was born December 3, 1954, to the late J. Omar Landis and Irene Bear Landis. Diane graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1972. She loved singing in the choir and directing musicals at Lancaster First Assembly of God Church. She then became the director of Kiddie Kollege at Lancaster First Assembly of God for many years and taught Pre-K. She loved each child, planting seeds of love and Jesus to each class she taught. In later years, she worked in home health care for the elderly at both Brethren Village and home residences. She attended East Petersburg Mennonite for many years, and then most recently Ephrata Community Church. Diane loved the change of seasons, the beach, day trips, her pets, and holidays. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends. Diane is now rejoicing with the angels in the presence of Her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. “To live is Christ, to die is gain”.
Diane leaves behind her loving husband, Lawson “Chip” Wilson; daughters, Amanda, married to Brian Krauss, and their children Sophia and Benjamin; Daniela, married to Eric Reddinger, and their children Isaac and Maggie, and a stepson, Zachary Wilson. Also surviving is a sister, Bobbe, married to Barry Sauder, a brother, Jim, married to Sharon Landis, and several nieces.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Diane’s Funeral Service at East Petersburg Mennonite Church, 6279 Main Street, East Petersburg, on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Diane’s memory to Warwick Community Ambulance, 151 North Lane, Lititz, PA 17543, or Hershey Medical Center University Development, Heart and Vascular Unit, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com