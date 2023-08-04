Diane H. Copenhafer, born September 23, 1945, in Lancaster, PA, passed away due to cardiac arrest at her home in Winchester, Virginia on Saturday July 29, 2023. Diane was the daughter of Joe and Ruth Hughson and the sister of Joetta (Hughson) Johnson and the late Joe Hughson, Jr.
She was the wife of Robert A. Copenhafer for an amazing 58 years. Together they lived in Baltimore, MD, Chapel Hill, NC, Salt Lake City, UT, Radford, VA, and finally Winchester, VA. She is survived by her son Robert B. Copenhafer of Salt Lake City and her daughter Emily D. Copenhafer of Alexandria, VA. In addition, she leaves behind her daughter-in-law Shirley Steinmacher Copenhafer and grandsons Hayden Copenhafer and Eliot Copenhafer as well as 9 nephews and 1 niece.
Diane and the family spent the years in Utah camping in Canyonlands, Arches, and the Uintas. They took 3 memorable trips to Yellowstone, staying at both Old Faithful and Lake. In Virginia, they visited numerous places in the DC area as well as several trips to Biltmore Estates. They enjoyed many years of canoeing on the New River in Radford. She became an excellent bridge player during her years in Radford and developed many strong friendships in her weekly play.
After Bob retired, they took two wonderful trips to Germany and visited many cities including Munich, Trier, and Rotenberg. In addition, they visited Salzburg and spent 3 days in Venice with two wonderful German couples.
Together with Bob's brother and wife, they rented a large home on the Outer Banks in Corolla every summer for about 6 years to which friends and family were invited. She had a discerning eye for interior decorating and women's fashion and worked for an upscale clothing store in Radford for a few years. She loved animals; there was always a dog in the family for nearly 50 years and almost as long for a companion cat.
Diane was devoted to her two children and always had a reassuring voice and a sensitivity to listen to them carefully. She was funny, smart, and loved her family. She will be sorely missed.
Funeral services are being arranged by Omps Funeral Home and Crematorium in Winchester with interment at Mount Hebron Cemetery, also in Winchester.
