Diane F. Chubb, 62, of Middletown, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Hershey Medical Center. Born Sunday, April 19, 1959 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Fay (Landis) Burke of Elizabethtown and the late Thomas Burke. She was married 27 years to Terry R. Chubb.
Diane was a 1977 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School. She was employed in customer service with AMP, Inc./Tyco for over 38 years. Diane loved all animals, especially dogs and most loved her dog, Delilah. She was a member of the American Legion in Bainbridge and also Hummelstown Field and Stream.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are two step daughters: Kristen Runion and husband Carl of Middletown, and Terri Winters and husband Shane of Hummelstown; three grandchildren: Chase and Lily Runion and Cordelia Winters; one sister: Debbie Snitcher of Lititz; two brothers: Thomas Burke and wife Diane of Bainbridge and, Mark Steven Burke and wife Peggy of Mount Joy; three nieces and one nephew.
A celebration of Diane’s life will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 North Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.